ZIZ is a pillar in Federation’s history of broadcasting, says Board Chairman Hanley

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 8, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Week-long celebrations to mark ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation’s Diamond Jubilee that where were held under the theme ‘Building on our Legacy, ZIZ at 60!’ came to an end on Sunday March 7 with a worship service at the Antioch Baptist Church in Lime Kiln, West Basseterre, a church that is itself celebrating its 58th anniversary.

“As we bring our 60th anniversary to a close, I want to thank everybody for supporting us over the years,” said Chairman of the ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) Board of Directors, Mr Lester Hanley. “ZIZ has grown over the years from the first radio station in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and one of the first in the region as a matter of fact.”

According to Mr Hanley, ZIZ is even older than the Caribbean Broadcasting Union, noting that he had learnt through history that the radio station was one of the pioneers that helped to shape the Caribbean Broadcasting Union, and expressed his pride at being a Kittitian/Nevisian.

“We have been what many people see as a pillar in the Federation’s history of broadcasting information,” commented the ZBC Board of Directors Chairman. “ZIZ was designed to inform, to educate, and to entertain. That was what the founders of ZIZ saw its role as and I think we have done it over our sixty years, and we would continue to do that as we grow from strength to strength.”

Mr Hanley made the remarks at the end of the worship service, which was also attended by Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, Minister of Health et al and Area Parliamentary Representative for West Basseterre the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Deputy Speaker Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett, and Director of St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board Mr Antonio Maynard.

Along with Chairman Hanley at the anniversary worship service were ZBC’s Board Members Mr Leroy Willett, and Ms Elizabeth Tempro. Representing ZIZ Management and Staff were General Manager Mr Viere Galloway, and a number of senior managers and staff.

“We continue to add pieces to our corporation – television, online platforms etc. and we see ourselves as a staple in the Federation, helping to develop the Federation in any and which way, whether it is bringing in information to the members of the community, public service announcements, or staying with you during good times and bad,” stated Mr Hanley. “ZIZ will continue to be a part of the Federation’s media landscape.”

In the meantime Pastor Lincoln Connor, who at one time used to host Morning Devotions on ZIZ Radio, said they were grateful to the ZIZ which he said helped put the church on the map. Speaking when he delivered the sermon, he recalled the days when ZIZ Engineer Mr Keith Lake would come to the church and set up his apparatus and connect it to a phone line to facilitate outside broadcasting, and as a church they appreciate the work ZIZ would have done.

“Never get weary in the work that you have done,” advised Pastor Connor. “You have laid a foundation for many who have come after you, and so we want to thank you so very, very much for that.”