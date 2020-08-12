YOUTH MINISTER ISSUES STATEMENT ON INTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY 2020

STATEMENT ON INTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY 2020

by Hon. Jonel Powell

Today, St. Kitts and Nevis joins the world in celebrating International Youth Day (IYD) under the theme ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’. IYD was established by the United Nations in 2000 to draw attention to issues surrounding youth globally.

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis is committed to empowering our young people with the necessary tools that are needed to make a difference.

As the world celebrates International Youth Day, I wish to acknowledge the extraordinary young leaders of our Federation, who continue to play an active role in the growth of St Kitts and Nevis. Thank you for continuing to make positive change.

I know, some days may be more challenging than others, however do not be dismayed, continue to follow your dreams, dream big and in the process inspire others. You are the future and we are in this together.

I can assure you that the Ministry of Education, Sports Youth and Culture is committed to dedicating more time as well as more resources to the youth of our Federation.

Happy International Youth Day !