Yello Media Group Wins Big at Association of Directory Publishers (ADP) Convention

(March 30, 2020) – Yello Media Group was honored with the big prize – Publisher of the Year, as well as the Directory Excellence Award for Digital Directory of the Year, at this year’s Association of Directory Publishers’(ADP) annual Convention and Partners Tradeshow, held in Oklahoma City. The ADP annual convention recognizes publishers and partner members for outstanding directory and marketing products and innovations in print, mobile and online.

Commenting on the outcome of the ADP awards, Lisa Beauchamp, Director of Marketing for Yello Media Group stated, “It’s extremely humbling and gratifying to receive recognition from our publishing peers in North America. We submitted entries for multiple categories and the competition to win was tough. So to be awarded two of the most prestigious awards by ADP is a significant achievement. Each directory we publish represents a team effort. So well done Team Yello”.

“Yello Media Group winning Publisher of the Year and Directory Excellence Award for its online directory, www.findyello.com, is truly an accomplishment and honor,” said Cindi Aldrich, ADP President and CEO. “This annual competition celebrates a tradition of 25-plus years that recognizes the innovative directory covers, creative advertising campaigns and the mobile and online content that showcase the strengths of the directory publishing industry.”

The full listing of Yello Media’s achievements at this year’s ADP Awards are as follows:

Winner

Publisher of the Year

Directory Excellence Award for Digital Directory of the Year – FindYello

Excellence in Marketing for Best Advertiser’s Website – Worthy Park Estate Ltd.

2nd Place

Excellence in Marketing for Best Social Media Strategy

Excellence in Cover Design and Art (Print) – Belize

Excellence in Ad Effectiveness and Design – Cayman’s Auto Body Works and Paint Ad

3rd Place

Directory of the Year 50,000 and Under – Guernsey

Excellence in Cover Design and Art for Product Branding – Jamaica

Yello Media Group is the leading provider of digital media and marketing solutions operating across 20 countries in the English speaking Caribbean and Central & South America. Their digital solutions and directory products create seamless connections with businesses and their customers online and offline. The Association of Directory Publishers (ADP), is the oldest international trade association representing the directory publishing industry since 1898. ADP membership includes print and online publishers, app developers and designers, advertising agencies and suppliers to the directory publishing industry.