WNBA Star of St.Kitts and Anguilla descent Mikiah Herbert Harrigan to miss 2021 season due to pregnancy

SEATTLE — The four-time WNBA Champion Seattle Storm and forward Mikiah “Kiki” Herbert Harrigan released the following statements today:

Harrigan: “I’m excited to announce that I am expecting! I’m very much looking forward to motherhood and starting a family with my boyfriend, Stanford. While I am disappointed to miss the 2021 WNBA season, I appreciate the supportive environment the Storm family has provided for me. I will be cheering on the Storm from the sidelines and wish the whole organization great success this season. See you next year!!”

Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea: “We are so happy for Kiki and her family as she starts this exciting new chapter of her life and look forward to welcoming her back in 2022.”

Harrigan was the No. 6 overall pick by Minnesota in the 2020 WNBA Draft and averaged 3.8 points per game over 21 games with the Lynx last season. Harrigan was traded to Seattle for a second-round draft pick during the offseason and appeared in one game in 2021.