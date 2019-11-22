West Basseterre endorses Super Woman Senator Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 13, 2020 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — Team Unity’s Caretaker for Constituency Number Three, West Basseterre, Senator the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, received massive endorsement from the Team Unity Cabinet on Thursday March 12 when Boyd’s Village was the venue of the latest Vision 2020 and Beyond Walkthrough.

“We want to say a special thank you to all the residents of Boyd’s for giving us a warm welcome, and for taking the opportunity to share with us their concerns, and their expectations,” said Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris at the end of the walkthrough in the village.

Dr Harris, who is also the National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) one of the three political parties in the Team Unity Administration, added: “We want them to know we welcome the opportunity to serve, and in particular it was a pleasure recommending the candidacy of Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett, as Team Unity’s representative for the people of West Basseterre.”

Senator the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, who also serves as the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, is the Deputy National Political Leader of the PLP, and also the chairperson of the PLP’s Constituency Number Three Executive Branch.

Taking part in the walkthrough included Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards, Senior Minister the Hon Vance Amory, Minister of Tourism the Hon Lindsay Grant, Team Unity’s Caretaker for Central Basseterre Ambassador Jonel Powell, PLP’s Deputy National Chairman Mr Craig Tuckett, and members of the PLP Constituency Number Three Executive Branch.

Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards who is also the Party Leader of the People’s Action Movement (PAM), one of the three political parties in the Team Unity Administration, said it was a pleasure for him to take part in the walkthrough in support of Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett, and pledged PAM’s support for her.

“As part of the Team Unity Government, Akilah has been serving in the National Parliament as the Deputy Speaker,” said the Hon Richards. “She however came forward to be the candidate for this constituency and of course she has the full support of all the political parties representing Team Unity, in particular I speak on behalf of the People’s Action Movement.”

The Deputy Prime Minister said his party has had a wonderful working relationship with the PLP, and the Nevis-based Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) which was represented at the walkthrough by its immediate past Party Leader, the Hon Vance Amory, and added that they are happy to know that Akilah will soon be the elected representative for Constituency Number Three, West Basseterre.

Team Unity’s Caretaker for Constituency Number Three, West Basseterre, the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, thanked members of the Cabinet for supporting her in the walkthrough in Boyd’s where people were appreciative of being able to see the Prime Minister and other members of the Cabinet.

“We just want to say thank you so much to everyone who came out tonight,” said the Hon Byron-Nisbett. “It is indeed a pleasure to be able to meet with each one of you, reminding you that Team Unity is stronger together and we are always here to serve, and we are always for the people – putting people first. So, until our next round we will see you guys again.”