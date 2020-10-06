WEBBE, WIGLEY, RICHARDS, PHIPPS AND FYFIELD RECEIVE BAIL WITH CONDITIONS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 06, 2020 (RSCNPF): Deon Webbe, Mario Wigley, Chanita Richards, Hyacinth Phipps and Tisharie Fyfield were granted bail on Monday, October 05, 2020 in the sum of $60,000 with two (2) sureties.

Their bail conditions are as follows: (1) they are to surrender all travel documents; (2) they are to report to the Police Station twice per week, that is, on Mondays and Fridays; (3) they are to have no contact with the employees of the Police Cooperative Credit Union in relation to these matters (however they are allowed to conduct business); and (4) they are to return to court on December 07, 2020.

Mario Wigley of Cayon was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Transactions, one (1) count of Obtaining Money by False Pretence, three (3) counts of Uttering of Forged Documents, three (3) counts of Forgery, and four (4) counts of Demanding Money on Forged Documents.

Hyacinth Phipps of Garden’s Housing was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Transactions, one (1) count of Obtaining Money by False Pretence, and one (1) count of Demanding Money on Forged Documents.

Chanita Richards of Parray’s Extension was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Transactions, one (1) count of Obtaining Money by False Pretence, and one (1) count of Demanding Money on Forged Documents.



Tisharie Fyfield of Gillard’s Meadows was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Obtaining Money by False Pretence, and one (1) count of Obtaining Money on Forged Documents



Deon Webb of New Road was charged for one (1) count of Misconduct in Public Office, one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, three (3) counts of Uttering of Forged Documents, and four (4) counts of Causing Money to be Paid on Forged Documents.