WE HAVE A MORAL OBLIGATION TO BE VACCINATED, SAYS DR. CAMERON WILKINSON

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 28, 2021 (SKNIS): Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital, said that persons who have access to vaccines have a moral obligation to contribute to the realization of herd immunity by getting vaccinated.

“Individually and collectively, we have a moral obligation and duty to get vaccinated so businesses can return to normal, so our lives can return to normal, so our country can return to normal,” said Dr. Wilkinson on Leadership Matters on April 27. “While being vaccinated remains an individual and voluntary decision that is free of cost, lockdowns, and curfews to contain community spread caused by one’s irresponsible actions are mandatory and come at a great cost to the individual and society. There is, therefore, a strong case to be made for organizations, businesses, and government departments to use some level of coercion to help hasten the march towards herd immunity.”

Dr. Wilkinson referenced the recent ease in restrictions where St. Kitts and Nevis Cabinet introduced new protocols for persons who are fully COVID-19 vaccinated. He noted that having only fully vaccinated individuals attend various events can be justified.

“A decision to have only [fully] vaccinated spectators at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to be held here in August is justified as it will significantly reduce the chance of this becoming a super spreader event. The decision to only have fully vaccinated individuals at other sporting events like football, basketball, and athletic meets is also justified in the interest of public health,” he said.

He said not getting vaccinated can be risky and can come at a great cost to persons.

“The cost to an individual is small in the act of getting vaccinated but the benefits to all are tremendous. Also, the harm to others by choosing not to get vaccinated is large. For some, the ultimate cost is their life,” said Dr. Wilkinson. “There is, therefore, a moral obligation to get vaccinated,” he reiterated.