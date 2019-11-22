Visit by consultant Mr. Mark Mungal signals the official start of consultations for the development of the St.Kitts-Nevis National Sports Policy.

A courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth Sports and Culture Hon. Shawn Richards by consultant Mr. Mark Mungal has signaled the official start of consultations for the development of the National Sports Policy.

Minister Richards indicated that he was pleased that the development of the National Sports Policy has commenced and expressed his gratitude to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for providing the requisite funding for its development.

“Sport is important in terms of sustainable development. We need to ensure that our children understand how sports can be leveraged to ensure personal and community development,” the Deputy Prime Minister stated.

Mr. Mungal indicated that he was eager to honour the commitment established with UNESCO to assist St. Kitts and Nevis with the development of its National Sports Policy. “Facilitating the development of the National Sports Policy means listening to as many stakeholders as possible, especially our young people. We are going to ensure that it acknowledges regional wisdom as well as capture what is relevant to St. Kitts and Nevis with the aim of meeting and surpassing international standards,” Mr. Mungal further disclosed.

Secretary General of the National UNESCO Commission Miss Dorothy Warner pledged her organization’s support for the completion of the policy slated to be completed in May. “While the time is limited our office is committed to give the necessary support to make the process of developing this policy a reality,” Miss Warner said.

Mr. Mark Mungal is the Director and co-founder of the Caribbean Sport and Development Agency formerly known as the Trinidad and Tobago Alliance for Sport and Physical Education. He is a past lecturer of the Sport and Physical Education department at the University of the West Indies and played a lead role in the development of academic programs in sport and Physical Education at the University of Trinidad and Tobago, the University of the West Indies and the Regional Sports Academy in Suriname. He also served as a member of the Commonwealth Advisory Body on Sport and on two CARICOM Committees. Mr. Mungal continues to serve on the leadership of several local and international organizations, including the UNICEF International Safeguarding Children in Sport Advisory Board and the FC Barcelona Foundation/UNICEF Working Group on Sports for Development for Children.

In addition to Deputy Prime Minister Richards, the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture Mr. Daryll Lloyd, Assistant Secretary to in the Ministry of Sports Miss Elricia Francis, Special Advisor to Minister of Sports Mr. Glenn Phillip, Director of Sports Mr. Anthony Wiltshire, Deputy Director in the Department of Sports and local focal point person for the National Sports Policy Mr. Mattaniah Wallace, Secretary General for UNESCO Miss Dorothy Warner, project officer for UNESCO Miss Shirmel Henry were all in attendance to receive consultant Mr. Mungal, in addition to two past Olympians Miss Virgil Hodge and Mr. Delawayne Delaney.

St. Kitts and Nevis warmly welcomes Mr. Mungal to our shores and look forward to working with him towards the development of this historical undertaking.