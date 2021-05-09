Virgin Gorda Resort group tells staff to vaccinate or face twice monthly COVID tests

Leverick Bay group of companies says those who refuse policy will face an initial 90-day layoff

NORTH SOUND, Virgin Gorda, VI – Staff at the Leverick Bay Resort and Marina, the Leverick Restaurant, Virgin Gorda Villas, and The Chief’s Pantry were given an ultimatum to either vaccinate for COVID-19 or be subjected to third party COVID-19 testing out of pocket every 14 days, or be laid off for an initial period of 90-days should they not accept the policy.

In a May 5, 2021, letter seen by Virgin Islands News Online (VINO), written by Company Director and Founder Christina Yates, staff were given an option to either follow the policy or be laid-off in the interest of protecting both staff and guests.

May 15, 2021 deadline given

“In the interest of preserving the health and safety of all of our staff and guests and doing our best to maintain a safe work environment, we ask that you provide us with proof of the first vaccine done by May 15, 2021,” it said.

Read More: http://www.virginislandsnewsonline.com/en/news/resort-group-tells-staff-to-vaccinate-or-face-twice-monthly-covid-tests