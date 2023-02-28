Vincymas 2023 makes its presence felt during T&T’s Carnival

POS, Trinidad (Sonique Solutions) – The rich colour, splendour and energy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines was on full display at the recent 2023 Trinidad & Tobago Carnival as the Marketing and Development Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) came T&T to promote the upcoming summer festival known as ‘Vincymas’.

Mr. Esworth “Ezzie” Roberts who represented for Vincymas which is dubbed “The Hottest Carnival in the Caribbean” outlined the uniqueness of the country’s destination’s distinct Carnival culture as well as its other tourism, nature and adventure attributes at several interviews and media appearances during T&T’s Carnival week.

He also ensured that the Vincymas presence was felt at what many termed ‘The Mother Of All Carnivals’ via key event activations including participation at beloved Vincentian premium all-inclusive event ‘Brunch & Soca’ (a collaboration of Skinny Fabulous and Yung Hova Marketing Group) which made its way onto the T&T Carnival Sunday calendar.

Guests at Brunch and Soca had the opportunity to pose for photos with the Vincymas brand Ambassadors and various Vincymas branded fete-related paraphernalia.

Most notably, during the T&T Carnival parade, brand ambassadors activated promotions at a Vincymas branded booth on the famous entertainment strip Ariapita Avenue.

The booth’s high visibility matched with its high-traffic location gave the CDC team a strategic opportunity to effectively market the upcoming SVG Carnival to several masqueraders, tourists as well as local & international Carnival enthusiasts.

During these various promotional efforts and brand activations, eager individuals were able to scan the recently launched Vincymas QR code with their mobile devices which connected them to the festival’s official website and social media pages where they were able to find out more about Carnival in SVG.

While visiting on location at these promotional efforts Chairman of The CDC, Ricardo Adams said, “We are extremely happy to be at T&T’s Carnival as this event kicks off the annual global Carnival calendar, so it is important for us to be here and get the message out that Vincymas is the official summer Carnival opening event. Vincymas is fully back with a bang for 2023 and we eagerly anticipate everyone coming to explore and enjoy our festival”.

Roberts echoed these sentiments saying, “Vincymas is the Hottest Carnival in the Caribbean and that heat doesn’t only emanate from the energetic performers but from the people who attend and bring their own energy and vibes to the events. You have to be there to experience it”.

Vincymas celebrations are set for June 30th to July 11th 2023.

For more information on all the upcoming SVG Carnival 2023 festivities, please visit:

Website: vincymas.vc FB: www.facebook.com/vincy.mas/ IG: www.instagram.com/vincy_mas/

