VIDEO MAKING ROUNDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA ABOUT A TOTAL LOCK-DOWN IS FAKE NEWS & THE WORK OF MISCHIEF-MAKERS





Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 4, 2021(SKNIS): An old video making its rounds on social media of Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris announcing a total lock-down of the country and old curfew times is the work of mischief-makers and is solely intended to mislead the general public.

Prime Minister Harris has made no recent announcement of a curfew in place from 7 pm Friday night to 6 am Saturday Morning and no re-introduction of a total lock-down.

Statutory Rules and Orders (SR&O) Number 15 of 2021 of the Public Health (Restriction of Movement) Regulations, 2021 states:

(1) A period of restriction of movement is imposed every day from 11:00 pm of each day until 5 am of the following day, commencing on Tuesday 25th May 2021 and ending on Tuesday 8th June 2021.

Persons are asked to cease and desist from spreading fake news and making mischief as this does not redound to the common good of society and is only intended to create confusion at such a critical time in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in St. Kitts and Nevis.



