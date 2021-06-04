VI POLICE SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE TO FIND ST.KITTS-NATIONAL

The Virgin Islands Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating St.Kitts-Nevis national 37-year-old Dionne Wrensford. Wrensford is a Black female, around 5 feet 4 inches in height, weighing approximately 190 pounds. Wrensford was last seen on May 31 in Anna’s Retreat, wearing a black dress and gray long pants.Dionne is the daughter of Elwyn “Daddy Bougna” Lucas a co-founder of the Legendary Small Axe Band and Velda Wrensford all of Old Road, St.Kitts If you have seen Dionne Wrensford, please call 911 or the Major Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5617 or 5554.