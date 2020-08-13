VI highly ‘religious’ yet the people are mean- Skelton-Cline – accuses territory of hypocrisy & practising religion without sincerity

BAUGHERS BAY, Tortola, VI – Popular radio talkshow host and pastor, Mr Claude O. Skelton-Cline says although the Virgin Islands remains a highly religious society, the people are somehow mean towards each other and especially to outsiders.

Ever since the phased border reopening and particularly since Government had put a brief hold on work permit holders and those with exemptions entering the Territory, there have been frequent exchanges between persons, including expatriates against locals and even locals against locals, over their differing views expressed on social media.

“For being such a religious community… maybe that’s the problem, we’re too religious. It is religion without authentic and genuine and sincere relationships with the almighty God,” he said on the Thursday, August 13, 2020, edition of the ‘Honestly Speaking’ show on ZBVI 780AM.

Fear & Intimidation

According to Skelton-Cline, a possible reason for the behaviour could be fear and intimidation, which he said is practised throughout all facets of the VI, including in offices, politics and everyday life.

“For a people who are church-going, so-called God-fearing people, people who know the bible, quote the scripture, go to church every Sunday… yet we are so mean towards each other,” he said.

Mr Skelton-Cline said this alleged bad behaviour includes intimidation and verbal expressions to keep others oppressed.