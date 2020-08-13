USVI records 30 New COVID-19 cases on Friday; 52 in two days

VI CONSORTIUM

FREDERIKSTED, St Croix, USVI – The USVI Department of Health on Friday, August 14, 2020, reported 30 new cases of the novel coronavirus, leading to a total of 52 new cases in two days, as the contagion continues its spread in the territory with St. Croix registering 7 of the new cases, St. Thomas, 22 and St. John, 1.

On Thursday, the D.O.H reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, with St. Thomas seeing a majority of the infections with 17, while St. Croix saw 5.

The health department said it was tracking 206 active cases as of Friday: 167 on St. Thomas, 34 on St. Croix, and 5 on St. John.

So far, out of the 704 people who have tested positive for the virus, D.O.H. said 519 have recovered. A total of 12,133 tests have been performed, 11,383 of which have returned negative.

Nine deaths recorded so far

Nine Virgin Islanders have died from COVID-19, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman.

Means of transmission in St. Thomas saw 14 community spread cases, 7 close contact, and 1 travel-related. On St. Croix, 6 of the 7 cases were related to close contact while another case remained under investigation as of Friday evening.

The sole case on St. John confirmed Friday was under investigation as well. Governor Albert Bryan Jr on Thursday took bold steps to beat back the virulent disease in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which has been spreading briskly through the community.

He moved to shut down non-essential businesses, hotel reservation system, churches, and more in lastest ‘stay at Home’ order.