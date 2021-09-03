USVI: Deported Trinidad national pleads guilty to illegal re-entry charge

ST. THOMAS — A Trinidadian native who had previously been deported is facing up to 20 years in jail for illegally re-entering the United States, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.

Shappert, in a statement released Tuesday, said that Allan Browne appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller in District Court and entered a guilty plea to the charge of “illegal re-entry of a removed alien.” He faces up to 20 years in federal prison, she said.

According to court documents, on April 8, 2021, Browne appeared at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection checkpoint at King Airport on St. Thomas as he attempted to board an American Airlines flight to Miami.

“During the inspection, Browne presented a Pennsylvania driver’s license bearing the name ‘Antonio S. Brown’ and a date of birth, neither of which belonged to him,” according to the statement. “CBP officers asked Browne if he were a citizen of the United States or a legal permanent resident, to which he replied that he was a legal permanent resident. Browne claimed he possessed a legal permanent resident card, but that it was not with him.”

Shappert said that based on record checks conducted using Browne’s fingerprints, officers ascertained that Browne had no legal basis to remain in the United States and court records show that Browne was previously convicted in the Eastern District of New York for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. He was sentenced to 41 months imprisonment on June 28, 2013.

“Browne was removed from the United States following his custodial sentence,” and “officers also discovered that Browne was removed from the U.S. as recently as last year, after re-entering the United States illegally,” the release stated.

Officers verified Browne is not a United States citizen and found no information showing Browne was granted any documentation to enter or remain in the U.S.

The case was investigated by Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Juan A. Albino, Shappert said.