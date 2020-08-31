US agents seize record $27M in cash on ship bound for USVI
9/1/20 1:55 PM
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Federal authorities announced Tuesday that they seized $27 million in undeclared cash aboard a ship bound for the U.S. Virgin Islands, the largest such seizure ever in the region.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a dog inspecting cargo on Saturday aboard a ship docked in Puerto Rico alerted agents to the money found inside home moving boxes destined for St. Thomas.
No one has been arrested.
