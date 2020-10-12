URGENT REFORMS NEEDED TO CAPITALIZE ON AGRICULTURAL ECONOMIC POTENTIAL

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 11, 2020 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis’ Federal Minister responsible for Agriculture, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, said that there is an urgent need for agricultural reform to expand the sector’s contribution to the federation’s development trajectory.

He made the point during a national address on Saturday (October 10) marking the launch of local activities to commemorate the annual International World Food Day. World Food Day is observed on October 16. This year’s theme is “Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together. Our Actions are our Future.”

Minister Jeffers expressed that agriculture can be the key to creating equitable and sustainable growth as it generates jobs within communities. He said it is also essential to satisfying the nutritional needs of the population.

“No large country has ever achieved significant growth without modernizing its agricultural sector,” he stated. “While there has been some progress in modernizing agriculture in our Federation, we have not yet reached our full potential. To achieve this potential, we must do agriculture differently, from how we develop policy at the national level, to how we allocate resources in our farming households.”

The minister noted that an in-depth review of data is necessary with best practices being adapted to local realities.

“We ought then to seek to embrace and implement new policies and programmes to transform our agriculture sector, drive 100% food and nutrition security, and ensure food is available, accessible, safe, secure, and affordable,” Honourable Jeffers expressed.

The ministers full address can be viewed on-demand on SKNIS social media platforms.

The local activities celebrating World Food Day include a church service on October 11; Seeds and Seedlings Presentation on October 12; Re-opening and Launch of Bay ford Livestock Centre of Excellence on October 14; Food Heroes Prize Giving Ceremony on October 15; A Farmers’ Market as well as a Seafood Festival on October 16, and a Health Walk on October 17.