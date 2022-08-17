UPCOMING REVIEW TO EXAMINE GENDER EQUITY IN THE POLICE FORCE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 16, 2022 (SKNIS): The opportunities available to females serving in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) will be reviewed to ensure that there is gender equity within the law enforcement agency.

The issue was mentioned by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, during a meeting with the rank and file of the Police on Tuesday (August 16, 2022) at the National Emergency Management Agency Conference Room.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew stated that in a previous conversation with Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy. he enquired about the number of females in the RSCNPF and how many were represented in the top ranks.

“I know that women in society when it comes to the level of education and their competency, their levels are very high, but it is not being reflected in the Police Force and I am asking myself are there [any] barriers in the Police Force that are [keeping] women from ascending,” Dr. Drew stated. “I want a report on how many women are here, the percentage you make up, and where are you in the strata of the direction of the Police Force in terms of leadership.”

The Prime Minister told officers attending the meeting that the numbers and trends suggest that the higher ranks have a lower representation of women. He added that any barriers, or perceived barriers, must be dismantled if the Force is expected to attract the best minds.

“I’m hoping that these barriers are not such that women do not see policing as a noble profession that they can enter in and have the opportunity to be professionals and serve their country,” Honourable Dr. Drew expressed.

The Prime Minister was supported in the meeting by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Honourable Garth Wilkin, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Mr. Osmond Petty, Commissioner of Police Mr. Hilroy Brandy and other members of the Police High Command.