Unvaccinated visitors, non-emergency patients, nurses and staff workers at Georgetown Public Hospital in Guyana locked out. They are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test result. Scores of medical and other staff members attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital were prevented from entering the hospital’s compound this yesterday morning because of their unvaccinated status.

The Georgetown Public Hospital is the country’s largest hospital and health emergency centre.

In a memo to staffers earlier this week, the management at the Hospital informed them that with effect from yesterday, all staffers must show proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative COVID-19 test result to be allowed access to their jobs.

Persons seeking non-emergency services at the hospital and visitors are also expected to provide proof of vaccination.

The move by the Georgetown Hospital’s management comes at the end of a two-week delay in the enforcement of the measured announced by the Government which calls on health workers and public transportation operators to be vaccinated against the virus.

The Government’s policy has been met with criticism from several groups and citizens across the country who believe that they should not be forced or coerced into taking the vaccine.

They are also concerns that the government’s policy is preventing citizens from accessing government services.

The Government has not been budging from its position as it moves to get more persons vaccinated.