United States Congratulates St. Kitts and Nevis and COVAX Donor Countries on Arrival of COVID-19 Vaccines

St. Kitts and Nevis receive vaccine from the COVAX facility. Photo Credit: SKNIS1

The United States congratulates St. Kitts and Nevis on the April 7 arrival of more than 21,000 vaccines through COVAX, its first tranche from the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) Facility. COVAX is a global initiative to support equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. St. Kitts and Nevis participate as a self-financing member and an active partner in the multilateral effort to end the pandemic.

“We must vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible,” said U.S. Ambassador Taglialatela. “The United States is taking decisive action to protect Americans and the world’s most vulnerable populations. Equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines is critical to end the pandemic and mitigate the ongoing health and economic impacts.”

The United States recently announced an initial US$2 billion commitment – out of a total planned US$4 billion – to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to support the COVAX Advance Market Commitment, part of the overall COVAX facility. The United States is the world’s largest contributor to the international response to COVID-19 and remains committed to collaborating with partners and governments to support global COVID-19 vaccination efforts.