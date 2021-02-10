Unemployed Youth invited to apply for Digital Jobs Scholarship Opportunity



Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 5, 2021 (Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs): Youth who are currently unemployed are invited to apply for a Digital Jobs Scholarship Opportunity, sponsored by the OECS-USAID Juvenile Justice Reform Project (JJRP).



With training provided by the company Internet Income based in Jamaica, the Digital Jobs Initiative will give young people the skills to start and operate a successful online business, through the selection of three (3) areas of study from a field of several available topics, including Design Masterclass, Social Media Marketing and Blogging & Website Building.



This online training initiative is expected to run for two (2) months. To be eligible to apply, youth must be self-motivated, between the ages of sixteen to twenty-nine (16-29) years old, educated up to First Form/Grade seven (7) level, and with access to a reliable computer/digital device and Internet connectivity. In addition, youth must not be currently working or attending school.



With a mission to help youth at risk, the OECS-JJRP Commission hopes that young people will take advantage of this scholarship opportunity- including youth who have previously been in conflict with the law- as the demand for online businesses is growing. The Commission indicates “Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in the need for remote workers. The online freelancing industry is a multi-million dollar industry that is not adequately tapped by Caribbean nationals”.



There are one hundred and thirty-five (135) openings for this Digital Jobs scholarship available, for youth across the OECS region.



Interested persons are invited to apply by accessing the informational video and application form at the following link: https://internetincomejamaica.com/application – on or before the application deadline of Friday, February 19th, 2021. After receipt of applications, a start date for the training will be announced.



Youth in need of assistance in completing applications may contact the Policy, Projects & Planning Unit of the Ministry of Social Development & Gender Affairs at the following email address: pppu@gov.kn.