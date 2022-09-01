U-17 BOYS DEPART FOR CONCACAF CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIERS

Members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Boys U-17 team, along with coaching and technical support staff, left the Federation on Saturday to the Dominican Republic to participate in the Concacaf U-17 Championships qualifiers, which get underway on Tuesday. Players were seen with their family members joining hands in a word of prayer at the RLB International Airport before they checked in on their flight. Coach Alexis Morris is pleased with the preparations ahead of this tournament and is looking to see a good performance from his team. He also appealed to fans here in the Federation to follow the progress of the team.

“I think I am pretty satisfied. The last two weeks we have been putting in some work. We looked at some phase of play in terms of attack and defense, the team shape etc. The last week, we would have been doing some set plays, so we just have some icing to put on the cake in our next training day before our match. We will be pretty OK,” Coach Morris said. He disclosed goal scoring will be one of the biggest threats of his team. “Once we get the guys in front of goal, I believe that we are going to do what we have been practicing all the time…and to keep as much clean sheets as we can. Once we are able to do that then I think we would have achieved the objectives that (we have set),” Coach Morris added.

He called on the fans in St. Kitts and Nevis to cheer on the team as they compete in the tournament. “We want you to be the 12th man. Your support is very tremendous. Just send a word or two to the guys. Keep them in high spirits,” Morris added.

Meanwhile, two of the players: Jahmal Lewis and Vyhonrai Francis talked about their experience representing the Federation. “I feel awesome representing St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Vyhonrai, who is representing at the country at this level for the second time. He said the training was hard, but he feels good and confident and he is not daunted by any of the teams they will be facing. “Never (afraid of the other teams). I come from St. Paul’s, so that’s how I was raised. Last year I went (to the tournament) and I didn’t score so I have to redeem myself and score,” Francis added. For Jahmal, he too representing St. Kitts and Nevis at this level for the second time. “I feel very excited,” he said, adding that he is ready for the challenge. The Young Sugar Boys play the Cayman Islands, Dominica and hosts the Dominican Republic in this tournament. The top four teams will qualify for the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championships