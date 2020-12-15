Two Held, Nearly 300 Kilos Of Cocaine Seized Off Martinique

December 15, 2020

December 15, 2020 

Two men were held after the French Navy surveillance frigate, Germinal, seized nearly 300 kilos of cocaine off Martinique during a maritime patrol, local reports say.

It has been disclosed that the amount of cocaine seized was 290 kilos.

The seizure was carried out between Monday November 9 and Tuesday November 10.

According to reports, during a maritime patrol, the Panther helicopter aboard the navy vessel Germinal detected a go fast boat.

The boat’s two member crew  are said to have thrown ten bales into the sea, which when recovered tested positive for cocaine.

Marinique.FranceAntilles.Fr reported Monday that the two crew members, the boat and the drugs were handed over to Martinique law enforcement on November 10, 2020.

