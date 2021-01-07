Two British nationals fined $6000 each for breaching quarantine

Article by

Two British nationals were fined $6 000 each today for breaching the island’s COVID-19 laws.

They are Andrew Lecker and Julia Knightley who are staying at the Colony Club Hotel at Porters, St James.

The two appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘D’ Magistrates’ Court this morning and pleaded guilty to contravening Paragraph (15) of the Emergency Management (COVID-19) Curfew (NO 4) Directive, in that being persons under quarantine at the Treasure Beach Hotel, they did invite Jamaican woman Mikaela Jacas to the premises without permission.

The fine must be paid in seven days or they will spend nine months in prison.