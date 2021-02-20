Turks and Caicos Elections: Misick’s PNP back in Gov’t with brother @ helm
- PNP’s Charles W. Misick takes 14-1 landslide victory against PDM
COCKBURN TOWN, Grand Turk, TCI – Businessman Charles W. Misick the brother of former Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) Premier Michael E. Misick has led the Progressive National Party (PNP) to a landslide 14 to 1 victory over the incumbent People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) in the TCI General Elections on Friday, February 19, 2021.
The now opposition PDM leader Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson, who was elected the country’s first female Premier in 2016, lost her seat after the PNP won 9 of the 10 electoral district seats and all 5 of the At-Large seats.
PNP’s victory with Charles W. Misick comes following UK accusation that the party was corrupt enough to warrant a Commission of Inquiry which resulted in the partial suspension of the TCI constitution and the UK stepping in for direct rule in August 2009.
