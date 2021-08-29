TOTAL ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN MONTSERRAT INCREASE TO FIVE

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) has identified three additional imported cases of COVID-19 via the testing protocol used for persons arriving to the island.



This brings the overall number of COVID-19 cases identified on Montserrat since the start of the pandemic to twenty nine (29). The total number of active cases now stands at five (5).



The individuals are in isolation. Routine contact tracing is in progress to identify and isolate any individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.



All residents are encouraged to continue practicing good hygiene, wearing face coverings in public spaces and limiting close social interactions to protect themselves from infection.



If persons are interested in receiving a vaccine for COVID-19, please register your name and contact details at the St. John’s Health Centre by calling 491-5218.