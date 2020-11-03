TONIGHT, PM HARRIS TO DISCUSS ST. KITTS-NEVIS’ RECENT BORDER REOPENING AND ALSO MAKE A DEFINITIVE STATEMENT IN RELATION TO THE CARICOM TRAVEL BUBBLE

November 3rd, 2020

The St. Kitts-Nevis Government’s widely watched Leadership Matters virtual forum series will air today, Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020, with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris headlining its 27th installment on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/) from 8:00pm to 10:00pm.

In continuing the discussion about the Saturday, October 31st reopening of the Federation’s border crossings, the Honourable Prime Minister will be joined on the panel tonight by Chief Financial Officer/Officer-in-Charge of the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority, Ms. Tuffida Stewart. A senior health expert who works closely with the COVID-19 Task Force will also be on the panel.

Tonight, Prime Minister Harris is expected to make a definitive statement in relation to St. Kitts and Nevis’ participation in the CARICOM Travel Bubble.

The call-in numbers for Leadership Matters are 1(869) 466-2666, 662-8674, 767-4765 and 1(239) 645-4500. Questions can also be sent via WhatsApp to (869) 661-5683.

The wildly popular Leadership Matters virtual forum simulcasts on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM) and WINN (98.9) FM, and is also streamed live on social media platforms including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).

In addition to ZIZ TV, ZIZ Radio and www.zizonline.com, ZIZ’s audience can access Leadership Matters – which is a runaway success on social media – on ZIZ’s Facebook and YouTube pages, ZIZ’s Amazon Fire Stick App and the ZIZ News App (available online at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store).

Leadership Matters focuses on the big stories and issues in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis with the intention of explaining the programmes and policies that inform them. Leadership Matters also shows how leadership in practice is helping to transform the nation and people’s lives.