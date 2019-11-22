Sonam Sheth and Lauren Frias 10 hours ago

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Deadline reported on Wednesday.

Hanks later confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter.

The World Health Organization officially classified the new coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, as a pandemic on Wednesday.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia,” he said in a statement to Deadline that he also posted on Twitter. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.”

Hanks and Wilson were in the Gold Coast, Australia, for the preproduction of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film, in which Hanks stars as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, according to the Deadline report.

In the statement posted to Twitter, the actor said he and his wife were tested for the coronavirus after experiencing symptoms and came up positive.

“We Hanks’ will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” Hanks added. “Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”