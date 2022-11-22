The St. Kitts & Nevis National Co-operative League Appoints New General Manager

The St. Kitts & Nevis National Co-operative League Limited, the umbrella organisation for the Credit Union Movement in the Federation, today announced that Melisa Edwards Boutin was appointed General Manager, effective 14th November 2022.

As General Manager, Ms. Edwards Boutin will direct the daily operations of the League and promote the interest of credit unions through education, advocacy, training, and product offerings beneficial to the credit unions and stakeholders.

Ms. Edwards Boutin previously lead the National Housing Corporation, as the General Manager, and has a combination of education, training, and professional experience in financial planning, wealth management, project management, and civil engineering, garnered over the past 15 years.

She is a Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®) Designation Certification program candidate at The American College of Financial Services and holds Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Civil Engineering.

R. A. Peter Jenkins, the President of the St. Kitts & Nevis National Co-operative League Limited, said how pleased it was to have Ms. Edwards Boutin on board to motivate, inspire and foster the growth of the League’s four (4) credit union affiliates: the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union, the St. Kitts Co-operative Credit Union, the Police Co-operative Credit Union, and the First Federal Co-operative Credit Union.

The Board of Directors of the League, at its meeting on Monday, 14th November, welcomed the new General Manager and expressed confidence in the appointment of Ms. Edwards Boutin and wished her a very successful tenure.