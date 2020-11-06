The St. Kitts & Nevis Bar Association donates over $3,500 worth of items to the Flamboyant Nursing Home

As part of its series of activities for Law Week 2020 from 1st to 7th November, the St. Kitts and Nevis Bar Association made a presentation to the Flamboyant Nursing Home at Government Road, Charlestown, Nevis. The hand-over took place in a brief ceremony on Friday 6th November.

In remarks given by Ms Talibah Byron, Chair of the Law Week Organizing Committee, it was noted that over the years, the Bar Association has ‘unofficially adopted’ the Home and its residents and formed a treasured friendship. Each year during Law Week, a delegation of the Bar would visit the Home in order to fellowship with the residents and take care packages containing well-needed items. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that the usual interaction with the elderly residents was not possible. However, said Ms. Byron, “the Association still considered it important to provide a token of our love and support to the Home and to let the residents know they are still very much in our thoughts at this time.”

The donation today was valued at just over $3,500.00 and comprised of a brand-new mini-refrigerator and essential items such as toiletries and other supplies.