

The Second Shot was placed in my arm today so I am happy that in two weeks I will be full vaccinated.

On the 22nd February I receive my first shot of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine . Since then 12, 943 other persons in the federation of St kitts and Nevis have received their first shot and another 127 like me have completed their second shot.

Congrats to all of you who have done the right thing and got vaccinated.

This virus is unpredictable and the sooner we get vaccinated and stop the spread from person to person is the sooner we can irradiate it.

One cannot look into a crystal ball and say what changes will be made to our protocols in the future as it depends on how well the virus is contained. What we can say however is that the vaccine is safe and proven to be effective in

Decreasing transmission Preventing severe disease and hospitalization Preventing death from Covid 19.

As I said before, herd immunity is not a panacea nor is it an on and off switch where we flick things back to normal once we get there. There is also a strong possibility that we may never get there voluntarily.

I however urge those who are hesitant to hasten their footsteps and do the right thing for themselves and for those who cannot and those who will not be vaccinated. 🇰🇳🇰🇳🇰🇳🇰🇳🇰🇳🇰🇳🇰🇳🇰🇳