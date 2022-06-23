The Peoples Labour Party (PLP) launches an extraordinary and diverse slate of candidates.

On Saturday, June 18, the youngest and fastest-growing political party in St Kitts and Nevis, the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), celebrated a significant moment in its campaign, launching its extraordinary slate of candidates for the upcoming general elections. Many supporters and well-wishers gathered at Greenland’s Park to witness what can be described as a mix of culture, celebration, and excitement. What was particularly interesting was the introduction of the various political candidates.

The audience witnessed cultural presentations from the moko jumbie, the audience was also entertained with a flare of youthful energy from the cheerleaders to welcome the powerful presentations from the various candidates. Each leader outlined his or her plans to continue along the road of transforming St. Kitts by strengthening its economy and catering to the needs of fellow citizens and residents.

The team represents a variety of skills as the candidate’s collective experiences are in politics, engineering, teaching, accounting, small/medium business management, ICT, and journalism. Not to mention, the PLP is the only party in St Kitts to feature two female candidates. Truly this is a testament to the inclusion already hinted in the party’s popular saying “Welcomes all but includes all.”

In presenting the Peoples Labour Party candidates, the Prime Minister made a passionate appeal to all voters to choose the PLP candidates as they come from among the people. He attested to their quality leadership that will ensure strong and effective representation. Not to mention, they are hardworking people who have practiced hard work all their lives and are committed to duty and service.

PLP is prepared and ready to lead!