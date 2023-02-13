The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis Starts Beautification Initiative

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, February 13, 2023 [Press Secretary’s Office]: As part of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ beautification drive, restoration work has begun at Government Headquarters.

The water fountain, situated in the center on the ground floor of Government Headquarters, was decommissioned for several years and in dire need of restoration. Over the weekend, Craig Edwards, Owner of Underground Electronic, and his team, recommissioned the water fountain and restored the garden surrounding it.



Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew stated that energy conservation was a major consideration for this project.

Mr. Edwards explained that the water fountain will be filled once only, upon the initial set up, and the water will be recycled thereafter. The opening at the center of Government Headquarters allows for rainwater to refill the fountain occasionally. A filter pump has been installed which is set on a timer to go on and off at specific times to preserve energy, constantly recycling the water and allows the pool to clean itself, thus reducing flies and mosquitoes.

The lighting in the pool, which is set for ambiance, changes colour periodically and uses a timer to turn on and off at specific times to save energy. Currently, the lights are set red for Valentine’s Day and will change to commemorate different occasions.

Additionally, an electronic chlorine generator has been included, which eliminates the use of chlorine tablets, as it consistently generates its own chlorine to keep away algae and other forms of bacteria.