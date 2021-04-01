The Cable completes installation of FREE Wi-Fi in all Community Centers in St. Kitts in record time

By: The Cable, Press Release



BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, 31 March, 2021: The Cable has completed the rollout of free Wi-Fi in all 17 community centers in St. Kitts, a week and a half ahead of schedule. This joint partnership between The Cable and the Ministry of Information and Communication started on January 25th 2021, with the launch of free Wi-Fi at the St. Johnston Community Center, the very first one to receive the service. Less than two months later, all 17 community centers across St Kitts are now enabled with Wi-Fi service, networked throughout the facilities, and available around their premises, all compliments The Cable. Chief Executive Officer of The Cable, Patricia Walters described this milestone as a major achievement in the history of the company and one that has the potential to have the highest impact on the beneficiary communities for many years to come. She asserted that “the wide availability of free WiFi in these community centers sets the stage for our local digital gurus to emerge and make their mark for the advancement of community and country.” She continued by emphasizing that “this is an excellent platform that supports the efforts of our young people to step up and create opportunities to monetize their talents and creativity.” Two months ago when the initiative was launched, the Minister with responsibility for ICTs, Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, expressed the hope that business ideas and development would eventually evolve from this level of community access. At that time, she called for the transformation of these community centers into mini-innovation hubs that would spur the development of new technologies and the growth of business in general. Public Wi-Fi, such as is now available with the deployment of this project, increases digital inclusion. It helps to pave the way for those who are less advantaged to improve their skills, hone their talent and advance their education, making them more employable. Ultimately, it means enhanced quality of life for themselves, their families and our communities. Through partnerships such as this one, The Cable is enabling the transformation of the island into a modern, fully digital society, where citizens are always connected, from the time they leave home until they return. As this local company looks to the future, it anticipates other opportunities to leverage its island-wide Internet infrastructure to provide 24×7 affordable and accessible Internet to every citizen of our country.