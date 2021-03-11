THE ADVANCEMENT OF WOMEN’S RIGHTS AND GENDER EQUALITY IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS HAS A DECORATED HISTORY

In recognition of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Harris highlighted the contributions of a number of outstanding women in St. Kitts and Nevis such as Dame Constance Mitcham, who was the first woman elected to the National Assembly in 1984.

“It has been a standard of St. Kitts and Nevis to have women, not just involved, but leading, at the highest levels in all areas of our national development,” Dr. Harris said.

The prime minister singled out a number of other trailblazers in St. Kitts and Nevis including Edris Lewis – Designer of the National Flag;

Mercelyn Hughes – first female Assistant Commissioner of Police of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and first female Chief Immigration Officer;

Meritza Williams – World Junior Silver Medalist;

H. E. Dr. Thelma Phillip-Browne – Ambassador to the United States of America;

Virgil Hodge – Olympian and National Record Holder;

Dawne Williams – former CEO of the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Group;

H. E. Shirley Skerrit-Andrew – St. Kitts-Nevis’ first resident High Commissioner to Canada;

Jennifer Nero – former Managing Director of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank;

Elsa Wilkin-Ambrister – former Vice Consul at the Consulate of St. Kitts and Nevis in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) presently serving at the St. Kitts and Nevis High Commission in the UK;

and H.E. Verna Mills – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to Cuba.

“The achievements, advancement, and contributions of women in our twin island paradise is pleasantly storied. The story continues to get better.

Over the past year we have seen a young woman elected to our National Assembly as the Representative for Constituency 3 (West Basseterre);

a woman crowned National Calypso Monarch for the second year running;

a woman elected for the first time as Leader of a National Political Party.

Congratulations are in order for them in and of themselves, but indeed for all of us a people and Nation,” Prime Minister Harris said.