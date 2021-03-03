Terminal Boyz’s father-son pair continues to impress in St. Kitts National Domino Association tournament

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 3, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — At the end of the fourth segment of play in the second round of the St. Kitts National Domino Association tournament on Tuesday night March 2, held at the New Town Community Centre, Terminal Boyz Domino Club sent out the clearest message that they were all out to take the crown.

Galvanised by the outstanding show put up by the father and son pair of Selwyn ‘Bungo’ Anjo and Vincent ‘Five Cent’ Bowry who played opposite each other, Terminal Boyz dismissed Spartans Fig Tree Domino Club 26-12 with ease, to assert their top position in points standing.

For Terminal Boyz, Marcus and O’Brian won six games and lost one, Vincent ‘Five Cent’ Bowry and his dad Selwyn ‘Bungo’ Anjo won five games and lost three, while Orville Nolan and Jeff won two games and lost one. For Spartans, the pairs of Rameece and Shezzle, Harris and Naddy, and Harris and Tristan won a game each.

Latecomers Domino Club cast aside the meaning of their name and proved it is only a name by banging Newcomers II Domino Club 26-18. For Latecomers, Robert Tyson and Norris ‘Chuck’ Sharry won three games and lost one, Robert Tyson and Kally won three games without loss, while for Newcomers II, Keithly Blanchette and Laba won four games and lost three.

Poor Man Pocket Domino Club raided King Balang Domino Club’s barns and came out the richer with a 26-8 win. For Poor Man Pocket, Desmond Rawlins and Antonio ‘Marsh’ Phillip won six games and lost two, while Patrick and Arnie won three without loss. King Balang side had Noah Mills and Yazid Francis winning three games and losing one.

In other results of the night, Masters Domino Club made a dramatic comeback from down 8-18 to beat Til Ah Marnin Domino Club 25-18, Los Fuertes del Domino outlasted Newcomers I Domino Club 26-24, and Eagle Claws Domino Club edged out Lodge Domino Club 26-24.

Points standing after four segments of play in the second round: Terminal Boyz, 63 points; Poor Man Pocket, 59 points; Masters, 55 points; Los Fuertes, 51 points; Til Ah Marnin, 42 points; Newcomers I, 37 points; Latecomers, 35 points; Spartans, 33 points; Lodge, 30 points; Eagle Claws, 30 points; Newcomers II, 21 points; and King Balang, 10 points.

The competition, which is sponsored by the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis – Platinum Sponsor, First Federal Credit Union, Best For Less Trading Ltd, The Craft House, and NAGICO Insurances, continues on Thursday March 4 at the New Town Community Centre starting at 6:00 pm with the teams meeting for the fifth segment of play in the second round of the competition.

Order of play: Terminal Boyz vs. Newcomers II, Los Fuertes del Domino vs. Eagle Claws, Spartans vs. Masters, Newcomers I vs. Latecomers, Lodge vs. King Balang, and Til Ah Marnin vs. Poor Man Pocket.