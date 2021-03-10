Atlanta GA March 2021

Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) celebrates the “Gift of Solitude” during the month of March, with a focus on solo trips, girlfriends’ getaways, retreats and unplugged vacations This is part of TASC’s year long “Gift the Caribbean” campaign, which is designed to capture rising optimism among travel advisors and their clients, as travel restrictions to the Caribbean begin to ease.

Featuring a different experience every month, the campaign urges travelers to “gift” themselves with a Caribbean getaway, after months of lock down. TASC Ambassadors will travel to various Caribbean islands to enjoy the range of experiences and special offers that are available as borders reopen. They will share their experiences as part of TASC’s content creation strategy to demonstrate the Caribbean’s high level of preparedness for business.

TASC Ambassador, Tren’ness Woods-Black, a New York taste-maker with Caribbean roots, will travel to Saint Lucia this week for a girlfriends’ getaway. Woods-Black is the granddaughter of the late Sylvia Woods, renowned founder of the Soul Food icon, Sylvia’s Restaurant in Harlem, where she serves as VP of Communications. As a lifestyle expert and commentator, Tren’ness makes regular media appearances throughout New York City to discuss business, food and culture. She has been featured on The View, Master Chef (Poland & Australia), The Food Network Special Savoring Harlem, Food Paradise, Project Runaway, as well as special features on FOX, WPIX, CBS and ABC.

Having recently recovered from COVID-19, Woods-Black looks forward to enjoying some well deserved “R & R” in St. Lucia where she will also work on two travel media assignments, while taking advantage of the “It’s Time for Saint Lucia” destination campaign. Tren’ness will connect with her followers in real time via Facebook and Instagram LIVE from Bay Gardens Resort, as well a culinary link-up with award winning Chef Orlando Satchell of Orlando’s Restaurant. Transfers for the trip will be provided by Serenity Tours.

“The ‘Gift the Caribbean” campaign is designed to get travelers excited about visiting the Caribbean again, as we reopen safely for business. It has been crafted to support our travel advisors, many of whom have worked tirelessly over the past year to generate some level of Caribbean travel activity. So, by “gifting” their clients with their expertise, travel advisors help to support thousands of tourism employees and their communities throughout the Caribbean, which is one of the most tourism-dependent regions in the world. At TASC, our philosophy is about facilitating industry collaborations and strengthening partnerships that generate more business for the Caribbean.” said Kelly Fontenelle, TASC Founder.

TASC’s marketing strategy leverages innovative repackaging techniques to promote various Caribbean travel specials under a central theme and “call to action” (CTA). The ‘Gift the Caribbean” campaign is designed to help travel advisors sift through the myriad of promotions that are currently available, so that they can curate unique experiences and compelling offers for their clients.

Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) is an organization with a private Facebook Group that promotes and sells Caribbean Tourism in a peer networking environment. With over 7,000 members throughout North America, TASC provides a space for members to unite digitally, to converse, problem-solve, inspire and learn from each other.

The “Gift the Caribbean” campaign will support the recovery activities of all Caribbean destinations. TASC will play a supportive role to its members, by providing them with innovative tools to sell the Caribbean and stimulate demand for the entire tourism sector.

