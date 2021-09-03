SWEARING-IN CEREMONY OF NEW MAYOR AND COUNCILLORS IN ST.LUCIA

The swearing-in ceremony for the new Mayor and Councillors of the Castries Constituency Council (CCC) was held on Thursday 2nd September 2021. The eleven-member council comprises the following councillors: Her Worship, Mayor Geraldine Lendor-Gabriel, Deputy Mayor, Tandi

Flood, Gregory Edward, Yasmine Steele, Timothy James, Phyllis Duplessis, Marius Modeste, Shanelle Mc Vane Fulgence, Mark Hennecart, Allison Ann Chitolie, Beatrice MacDonald. The Mayor and body of Councillors are responsible for the upkeep of the constituencies of Castries Central, Castries North, Castries East, and Castries South.

Minister for Housing and Local Government in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Richard

Frederick charged the new councillors to serve the residents and business communities within the CCC and to ensure the cleanliness of its environs at all times.

Her Worship, Mayor Geraldine Lendor-Gabriel espoused plans for ameliorating the lives of constituents and the workers of the CCC by developing social programmes and instituting policies to protect the health and safety of those who work for the council.

Councillors will serve for two (2) years in accordance with the Constituency Council Act 2012.

