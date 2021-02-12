SVG Receives 5000 Doses Of Covishield Vaccine

Admin – Thursday, 11, February 2021

(By Ernesto Cooke) – St Vincent and the Grenadines received a shipment of Covishield vaccine from Dominica on Thursday afternoon.

The Minister of Health Hon. St. Clair ‘Jimmy’ Prince and Permanent Secretary, Mr Cuthbert Knights, received 5000 doses.

Officials say the doses are enough

The government of India will provide to SVG about 40,000 doses of Covishield vaccine.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Thursday said that priority would go to front-line workers in the first instance.

Caribbean countries Barbados and Dominica have already received consignments of Covishield vaccine.

On Thursday, the government announced that they would authorise the use of Sputnik V COVID -19 vaccine in SVG

The authorisation would take place under the emergency use procedure.

St Vincent would be the 25th country to apply the emergency authorization procedure without additional clinical trials.