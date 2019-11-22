SVG: PM defends conditions of cruise workers’ return

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves. (iWN file photo)

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has defended, as reasonable, the conditions his government has set out for the repatriation of Vincentian workers on cruise line and oilrigs

These employers must be willing to pay EC$150 a night for the Vincentians to be quarantined in at a hotel in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) for 14 to 21 days.

Further, among other things, each returning Vincentian must have a certificate of health, containing information about the person’s exposure to any COVID-19 positive or suspected cases and any objective screening for COVID-19 the returning Vincentian has undergone.

“Now, will somebody tell me what is wrong with these?” Gonsalves said on WE FM on Sunday.

The government has been accused, in some quarters, of trying to extort money from the cruise industry in light of the government’s demand that the cruise workers be quarantined in hotels or guesthouses.