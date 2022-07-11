SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS DENIES ACCUSATIONS EXPRESSED BY SKNLP ELECTORAL OFFICE SCRUTINEER LARRY VAUGHN

(Monday July 11th, 2022):-Mr. Elvin Bailey , Supervisor of Elections is vehemently denying claims made by SKNLP scrutineer Larry Vaughn. Mr. Bailey denies Mr. Vaughan’s claim that he was being denied access to the Certificates of Registration.

Mr. Bailey said, “Mr. Vaughan is not being denied anything. He came in at the beginning of June and he has already covered May, June, and half of July. We are working on July and we have said to him that when the book that we are working on is finished, he can have it. The one that we are currently writing up certificates in, we are not going to stop our process now to give him the book to take it back from him when somebody comes in to register.

He wants to get it while we are using it. I cannot slow down the work to facilitate Mr. Vaughan. He was giving his version of the law and I did say to him let’s agree to disagree on his version of the law.”

Mr. Bailey confirmed with WINN FM that Mr. Vaughan is an approved scrutineer on behalf of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party. WINN FM also asked Mr. Bailey if Mr. Vaughan, as a scrutineer, has access to the Certificates of Registration. Mr. Bailey said, “of course. He has had access.