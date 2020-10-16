SUPERINTENDENT HENRY SPEAKS TO IMPORTANCE OF QUARANTINE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 15, 2020 (SKNIS): As St. Kitts and Nevis prepares to officially reopen its borders on October 31, 2020, Superintendent of Police Cromwell Henry said that it is important for inbound travelers to be quarantined to help stop any possible spread of COVID-19.



“Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others. It helps to prevent the spread of the disease that can occur before a person knows they are sick or if they are affected with the virus without feeling symptoms,” said Superintendent Henry at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Briefing for October 14, 2020. “People in quarantine should stay at home or at a designated place, separate themselves from others, monitor their health, and follow directions of the health authorities.”



Superintendent Henry said that to protect citizens and residents inbound travelers will be subjected to quarantine protocols.



“All travelers entering the Federation will be required to quarantine for 14 days unless you are travelling from a country that is considered low-risk. This quarantine can either be at a designated site or your residence subject to the approval of the CMO [Chief Medical Officer] and the National COVID-19 Task Force,” he said. “I must emphasize that home quarantine has to be approved before entry and the terms and conditions associated with this quarantine must be agreed to before it can be permitted.”



He reminded the general public to follow the protocols implemented to keep everyone safe.



“All the measures that we recommend – quarantine, wearing a mask, sanitization, social and physical distancing – are intended to reduce our risk of contracting or spreading the virus and so we urge your full cooperation,” said the superintendent.