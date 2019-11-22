Success of St Kitts and Nevis represents a litmus test for PM Timothy Harris’ extraordinary leadership

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Timothy Harris has become an example of exceptional leadership, which has led to the formation of Timothy Harris’ Government for a second consecutive term in the federation of St Kitts and Nevis.

However, great leadership can only be tested by a litmus test, which is the result of the policies of the said leadership and Dr Harris’ leadership has not failed to deliver results with its policies.

Some of the remarkable achievements of the PM Harris led Government can be seen prima facie. Such as-

The number of contributors to social security rose by 3,038 from 26,958 in 2015 to 29,986 in 2019.

The Team Unity Government, led by Dr Timothy Harris, delivered a record number of housing solutions, and the Government delivered more than 4000 housing solutions.

The number of self-employed social security contributors also rose under the Team Unity Government from 982 in 2015 to 1,374 in 2018.

The totals wages, which stood at $790.5 million in 2014, reached a billion dollars and stood at $1005.71 million in 2018 under the leadership of Dr Timothy Harris.

Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, St Kits and Nevis had the best fiscal position in the Caribbean region, with a fiscal balance of 9% of the GDP of the nation.

Even in the event of the pandemic, the Government did not leave the side of the people of St Kitts and Nevis and under the stimulus package, the qualifying residents who lost their jobs or have reduced working hours owing to the pandemic, get up to $1000.

Seventy-three per cent of the manufacturing workforce of St Kitts and Nevis is now back to work as all of the seven export manufacturers of the country are now open again.

All in all, the leadership of Dr Timothy Harris has shown results which clearly show that he is an exemplary leader and a gem of St Kitts and Nevis.