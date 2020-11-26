SUCCESS OF CFBC GRADUATING CLASS OF 2020 CELEBRATED DURING COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 26, 2020 (SKNIS): The success of students graduating from the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) was celebrated during their Commencement Ceremony on November 24, 2020, at the Antioch Baptist Church in Lime Kiln.

Minister of Education and Keynote Speaker, the Honourable Jonel Powell said that the one thing that has kept the CFBC students succeeding over the past 32 years is its motto “Ad Summa Semper Nitens”, which means “Always Striving for Excellence.”

He said that credit must be given to this institution for creating the opportunity and the environment for fostering excellence and for students to grow.

“CFBC must be given credence for investing in the physical and human resources that would enable you to develop the values to be embodied by students in becoming contributing, productive and responsible citizens of our great Federation,” he said.

Minister Powell noted that this motto provides a common and unified focus for students, administration, and faculty.

Minister Powell implored the students themselves to continue striving for excellence.

“I want to remind you that the great educator and Greek Philosopher, Aristotle, penned the words ‘We are what we repeatedly do.’ Excellence then is not an act, but a habit,” he said. “Or put more simply, excellence is a habit. If you remember nothing else from my address tonight, I appeal to you to take on board this message with you. Let excellence be the result of high intentions, sincere efforts, intelligent directions, skillful execution of your visions to see obstacles as opportunities.”

The minister told the class of 2020 that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis needs its intellect, skills, and devotion to nation-building in whatever career path is chosen.

“You are called upon to join the band of patriots to continue to build the country,” he said. “Our major industry tourism being severely crippled by the Coronavirus, we recognize that the main engine of our economic growth is in crisis. You the members of the class of 2020 are called upon to join forces to bring about the diversification of our economy.”

Minister Powell stated that not everyone can become white-collar professionals. He added that farmers, fishers, tradesmen and women, electricians, plumbers, and entertainers must play their role in the expansion of the economy.

“I say to you, go forth thinking, planning, and deciding what you will do to make a difference in this new economic order being thrust upon us all,” he said.