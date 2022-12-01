STUDENTS RECEIVE TAIWANESE SCHOLARSHIP

by SKNISEditor

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, November 30, 2022: Over 150 students from both secondary and tertiary level education institutions were the recipients of a Monetary Scholarship from the Embassy of Republic of China (Taiwan). The annual handing over ceremony was held Wednesday, November, 30 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Auditorium.

Acknowledging their continued pledge and support to the development of the Federation’s Human Resources, His Excellency Michael Lin Resident Ambassador of the Embassy of Republic of China (Taiwan) congratulated the recipients.

“I would like to congratulate all of you on your remarkable achievement. This scholarship is recognition of your hard work and excellent academic performance. I encourage you to continue the good work and go above and beyond in your studies because education helps you prepare for your future career, and success comes to those who work hard.”

Echoing the sentiments of congratulations, Minister of Education Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley petitioned the recipients to make the most of the moment and pay it forward.

“I challenge you to display your sense and feeling of gratitude not just in words. Students this monetary gift is a blessing so use it wisely. Seize every opportunity to excel and continue to strive for excellence. Today you are a recipient of someone’s generosity but look to the future where you will become the benefactor or sponsor. Look towards awarding some boy or girl, so like you, they too can have the opportunity to achieve their academic goals.”

Minister Hanley conveyed gratitude on behalf the country

“The Ministry of Education and the people of our Federation are very grateful for your selfless contribution to the building of our greatest resource, the people of our twin island Federation. Ambassador Lin, Please convey our gratitude to your government and the people of the republic of China (Taiwan).”

