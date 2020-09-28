SKN STUDENTS ENCOURAGED TO CONSIDER TAKING UP INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 28, 2020 (SKNIS): COVID-19 has advanced the use of technology in our everyday lives. As such, Senior Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Dr. Tricia Esdaille encouraged students to consider taking up Information Technology (IT).



“As we look at the subjects across the board that our students are taking, I do want to encourage students that will sit this year and the future years to really look at the area of Information Technology,” said Dr. Esdaille. “When we look at business, technology and TVET subjects we find a lot of people sit things like EDPM and we know that Electronic Documentation Preparation is so critical to your ability to perform in school and in the workplace.”



During the Ministry of Education’s 2020 CXC results press conference on Monday, September 28, 2020, Dr. Esdaille said that COVID-19 served as a lesson to many.



“If COVID-19 has taught us anything is that we must increase our skills when it comes to technology, media and communications because many of the barriers for continued education here and around the world are addressed through continued and distance education. That means both teachers and students must be au fait [familiar] with what it means to utilize technology and not just for social media or gaming but for work and study,” she said.



Dr Esdaille used the occasion to encourage students to not shy away from the more technical subjects and technology courses but encouraged them to continue excelling.