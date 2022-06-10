Sterling’s super free kick helps St. Kitts & Nevis top Aruba

Published on 10 Jun 2022 / Updated on 10 Jun 2022 at 02:35

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao – Saint Kitts and Nevis solidified themselves as a strong candidate to advance from Group B of League C after an impressive 3-2 victory against Aruba on Thursday night.

In just the sixth minute, Saint Kitts and Nevis held a 1-0 lead, as Kimaree Rogers whipped in a cross toward the unmarked Carlos Bertie, who controlled the ball neatly with his chest and then poked it into the goal.

Omari Sterling doubled the lead for the Sugar Boyz, 2-0, in the 32nd minute with a superb freekick. Sterling’s long-range shot knuckled and completely fooled Aruba GK Eric Abdul, who could only watch the ball fly into the net.

Sterling nearly outdid himself less than 15 minutes later, when his 45th minute free curling free kick bounced off the crossbar. Nevertheless, Saint Kitts and Nevis took a comfortable 2-0 lead into halftime.

But Aruba were not going to go away quietly. Gregor Breinberg hit a perfect penalty into the side netting in the 55th minute to cut the deficit to one goal.

After a nervy 25 minutes, Saint Kitts and Nevis regained control via an 83rd minute strike from Vinceroy Nelson, who muscled his way through the Aruba back line and smashed it home to lock up the three points for the Sugar Boyz.

Aruba got a second goal from Ricky Marte in the 95th minute just seconds before the end of the match, but it was too little too late at that point for the home side.

Saint Kitts and Nevis now trail Aruba by just one point, with two games in hand, both against Saint Martin.