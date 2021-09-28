STANLEY KNIGHT CONVICTED FOR INDECENT ASSAULT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 28, 2021, (RSCNPF): On September 27, 2021, 57-year-old Stanley Knight of Dorset Village, was convicted for the offence of Indecent Assault.

Knight was found guilty by a majority verdict of 10-2 for the offence which was committed on October 31, 2018. The Judge ordered the preparation of a Social Inquiry report by October 25, 2021. Knight is currently remanded at Her Majesty’s Prison pending his sentence.