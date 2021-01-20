St Vincent Records 62 New COVID -19 Cases, 15yr Dies From Dengue

20th January 2021

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today recorded another death due to Dengue Fever. The fifteen (15) year old asthmatic female was admitted to the hospital early in January 2021 with acute dengue fever and a severe allergic drug reaction. After remaining stable initially, the teenager developed complications one (1) week ago, deteriorated and died today.

One thousand, seven hundred and ninety (1790) laboratory-confirmed cases of dengue fever have been recorded and eight (8) persons have died from the complications of severe dengue fever during this current outbreak.

Meanwhile, St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed sixty-two (62) new COVID-19 cases. All of the cases are nationals detected during contact tracing, testing at flu clinics and targeted screening. There have now been four hundred and sixty-four (464) local cases of COVID-19, the majority of whom are linked to various cluster types including work sites, churches and private parties.

One hundred and nineteen (119) persons have recovered, four hundred and eighty- one (481) cases remain active and two persons (2) persons have died from the complications of COVID-19. A total of six hundred and two (602) cases of COVID- 19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. All positive cases will remain isolated until cleared.

Due to the continued robust contact tracing and active flu clinics, the Molecular Laboratory is still reporting delays in the processing and reporting of results for RT- PCR samples. The installation of additional equipment today is expected to significantly reduce the turn around time from testing to results, and so minimize these delays.

The public is asked to note that the Georgetown Health Centre will continue to offer routine community health services along with COVID-19 services in a separate flu clinic area.