St.Lucia’s Opposition Labour Party’s Leader Home Burglarised, Armed Intruders Caught On Tape





October 30, 2020

The home of Saint Lucia Labour Party leader, Philip J. Pierre, has been burglarised, party Communications Officer, Maundy Lewis, has confirmed.

“At approximately 3.00 am on the morning of October 30, the home of political leader – Honourable Philip J. Pierre was burglarised by two individuals,” Lewis told St Lucia Times.

Lewis disclosed that one of the men was armed with a gun.

Both bandits were caught on CCTV camera.

Photo from footage captured by CCTV camera

“Fortunately, the political leader and his family were not physically hurt, but they were traumatised by this brazen home invasion,” she said.

Lewis said the matter is currently the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

She called on citizens to remain safe and vigilant and remember Pierre and his family in their prayers during ‘these troubled times.’

According to information, the intruders were seen in the downstairs section of the SLP leader’s home in Castries where Pierre’s gym and study are located.

They are reported to have broken a door leading upstairs, triggering an alarm before escaping after Pierre went to investigate.

An assessment is currently being made to determine what was taken.